Meghan Markle issued stark warning over political move

By
Web Desk

|August 07, 2023

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been warned over political ambitions following reports she was considering her next role in US politics and not in the Hollywood.

According to the Sky News, writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue has warned Meghan Markle that a move to politics may not work out well for Prince Harry’s sweetheart.

She further said Archie and Lilibet doting mother was only being known for marrying a prince.

Esther added Meghan Markle’s political image 'may not appeal' to Americans.

The royal expert told host Caroline Di Russo that crafting image in politics is a ‘very difficult’ thing to do.

“That won’t really work out when your only claim to fame has been marrying a prince”, Esther Krakue believes.

Esther Krakue’s warning comes days after royal expert Nick Bullen claimed Meghan Markle was considering her next role in US politics and not in the Hollywood.

Bullen said, "I’ve heard from some very reliable sources that she is writing to people to try and secure political positions."

"I think that is absolutely an ambition for her."

