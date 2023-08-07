King Charles reaches out to Prince Harry?

Britain’s King Charles ‘still loves’ his younger son Prince Harry despite all bombshell claims about the royals, it is claimed.



Royal expert Jennie Bond claimed this while speaking to GB News, per Daily Record.

She also reflected on royal brothers Prince William and Harry’s rift and dubbed it ‘permanent.’

Jennie said, "We all say, ‘oh, time will heal everything’. I think in this case it's not going to heal”.

The royal commentator said, “In fact, I think positions have become so entrenched that the rest of family have just moved on and Charles, I exempt him a bit from this, because he's the dad and he still loves his boy obviously.”

“I hope personally that Charles somehow reaches out to his son and continues to say he wants to see him, because I think that's what a dad has to do. But I don't think Harry's making it easy,” Jennie continued.

Prince Harry moved to US with wife Meghan Markle and son Archie back in 2020 and welcomed daughter Lilibet in 2021 there.