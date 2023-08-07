Jennifer Aniston turns off Instagram comments amid Jamie Foxx antisemitism controversy

Jennifer Aniston is restricting backlash from Jamie Foxx antisemitism controversy on Instagram

Social media has once again proven to be a double-edged sword as Jennifer Aniston takes a decisive step back in response to the fallout from Jamie Foxx's controversial Instagram message.

The 55-year-old actor's post, which bore a striking statement about Jesus, read: “They killed this dude called Jesus... what do you think they'll do to you???!”

The Oscar winners post, in which he pondered the fate of Jesus and used the hashtags #fakefriends and #fakelove, drew swift reactions from followers who interpreted the message as perpetuating antisemitic sentiments.

To complicate matters, Foxx's post appeared to have been "liked" by Aniston's Instagram account, which sparked speculation and allegations.

In light of the backlash, the 54-year-old turned to her own Instagram platform to clarify her stance, posting a statement in her Stories.

In her message, wrote: "This really makes me sick. I did not "like" this post on purpose or by accident. And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds — I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don't tolerate HATE of any kind. Period."

However, the controversy had already sparked fervent discussions across social media platforms, with numerous users highlighting the alleged antisemitic undertones of Foxx's original message.

An Instagram account named A Wide Frame raised the issue, sharing a screenshot of the post and labeling it as "horrifically antisemitic."

As the dialogue intensified, the They Cloned Tyrone star himself intervened with a statement aimed at addressing the controversy. In a statement that he later deleted, Foxx expressed remorse for any offense caused by his words.

He wrote, "I want to apologize to the Jewish community and to everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my words of choice have caused offense and I'm sorry. That was never my intent..."