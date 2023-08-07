 
menu menu menu

Queen Camilla behind Kate Middleton's 'edited picture'?

By
Web Desk

|August 07, 2023

Queen Camilla behind Kate Middletons edited picture?
Queen Camilla behind Kate Middleton's 'edited picture'? 

A picture of Kate Middleton was recently circulated online with lewd comments on social media websites.

The picture appeared to be part of a coordinated campaign against the Princess of Wales.

While some people think that Meghan Markle fans may be behind the campaign, others are convinced that King Charles and Queen Camilla's supporters circulated Kate's "edited picture".

To many, the King and the Queen's supporters emerged as the prime suspects because recent reports suggested that there's a secret war going on between Kate Middleton and the monarch's wife. 

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton 

Inappropriate remarks were passed by scores of social media users about the appearance of the future Queen consort in the undated picture.

Kate Middleton was recently called a disappointment by former Vogue editor Suzy Menkes as the journalist commented on her jewellery on a podcast.

The veteran journalist not only criticized Prince William's wife but also praised Queen Camilla for the way she wears her jewllery on the same podcast.

In his Netflix documentary, Prince Harry revealed that members of the royal family often leak information to the media against each other.

He had also accused his father of involving in such practices and recalled that he and Prince William had promised that they won't follow in the footsteps of King Charles.

He accused Prince William of breaking the promise by leaking information against him.

The Duke of Sussex said that his secret location in Canada, after his departure from the UK, was also leaked to the media by one of his family members. 


More From Entertainment:

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied part ways after 11 years of marriage

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied part ways after 11 years of marriage
Cillian Murphy says 'No deleted scenes in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer'

Cillian Murphy says 'No deleted scenes in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer'
William Friedkin dies: ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection’ director was 87

William Friedkin dies: ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection’ director was 87

Gerard Piqué spotted hand in hand with Clara Chia Marti as they enjoy lunch

Gerard Piqué spotted hand in hand with Clara Chia Marti as they enjoy lunch
Megan Thee Stallion shooter Tory Lanez to be sentenced

Megan Thee Stallion shooter Tory Lanez to be sentenced

‘Parasite’ actor Park Seo Joon under fire for being rude to Park Bo Young

‘Parasite’ actor Park Seo Joon under fire for being rude to Park Bo Young
Kelly Clarkson's fiery lyrics swaps: A reflection on her divorce

Kelly Clarkson's fiery lyrics swaps: A reflection on her divorce
Kirsten Dunst’s childhood interview about ‘awkward’ kiss with 31-year-old Brad Pitt resurfaces video

Kirsten Dunst’s childhood interview about ‘awkward’ kiss with 31-year-old Brad Pitt resurfaces
Tom Pelphrey shares adorable photo of Kaley Cuoco and Matilda smiling wide

Tom Pelphrey shares adorable photo of Kaley Cuoco and Matilda smiling wide