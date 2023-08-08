 
Chris Noth breaks silence on multiple sexual assault allegations

By
Web Desk

|August 08, 2023

Chris Noth, who remained tight-lipped for a year after being accused of sexual assault by multiple women, has now defended himself and insisted that all his extra-marital affairs were consensual.

Chris Noth added that he won't let these malicious accusations impede his career.

In an interview with USA Today, The former Sex and The City star said, "I strayed on my wife and it's devastating to her and not a very pretty picture." He added, "What it's not is a crime."

The actor continued that he wouldn't lie down and end his career due to these salacious headlines.

Chris said that he had children to support and he is an actor who wants to do other things and explore his creativity, reports Fox News.

He also reflected on going off the radar following the allegations saying that he doesn't know how to gauge back into the business because corporations are frightened.

Following the sexual assault allegations by multiple women including Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis, the actor was fired by CBS from his show The Equalizer, Noth also lost a 12 million dollars acquisition deal of his tequila brand.

About staying tight-lipped regarding the matter for a year, Noth said that he doesn't talk about it because if he does, it'll make headlines and he doesn't want his kids to speak about it." 

