 
menu menu menu

Victoria Beckham takes on water-skiing in Canada, shows adventurous side

By
Web Desk

|August 08, 2023

Victoria Beckham takes on water-skiing in Canada, shows adventurous side
Victoria Beckham takes on water-skiing in Canada, shows adventurous side 

Victoria Beckham had an exhilarating water-skiing experience while on a family vacation in Canada this week, demonstrating her active and adventurous side.

Participating in the adrenaline-pumping activity in Muskoka, the 49-year-old fashion designer exhibited confidence as she gracefully glided across the water.

Although she gained fame as Posh Spice in the Spice Girls, her adeptness at water-skiing could have easily positioned her as the Sporty Spice counterpart to her bandmate Mel C.

Throughout her water-skiing session, she displayed remarkable control, maintaining her equilibrium while showcasing her well-toned physique in an elegant black swimsuit.

In another photograph, she was seen enjoying a cozy moment with her former professional footballer husband, David Beckham, 48. The couple basked in quality time together, with Victoria adopting a summery look adorned with a stylish large cap and trendy shades.

The collection of images shared on Instagram also featured a heartwarming snapshot capturing a tender embrace between David and their 12-year-old daughter, Harper.

Their 18-year-old son, Cruz, also enthusiastically embraced the aquatic theme of the trip, participating in both water-skiing and surfing activities.

The vacation was shared with close friends Jamie and Sheryl Salter. The group was captured in a snapshot taken aboard a boat, further enhancing the joyful memories of their time together on the water.

In a caption accompanying the album, Victoria Beckham expressed her appreciation for the idyllic days spent in Muskoka with dear friends. She affectionately mentioned @jamiesalter, @sherylsalter, @davidbeckham, @cruzbeckham, and #harperseven, concluding her post with a playful nod to her water-skiing prowess.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West returns to the stage alongside Travis Scott in Rome following anti-Semitic controversy

Kanye West returns to the stage alongside Travis Scott in Rome following anti-Semitic controversy
Bella Hadid chronicles Lyme disease battle and healing journey on Instagram

Bella Hadid chronicles Lyme disease battle and healing journey on Instagram

Kelly Clarkson prepares to leave California mansion amid divorce

Kelly Clarkson prepares to leave California mansion amid divorce
Kim Kardashian shares shoulder injury, works with trainer for fitness recovery

Kim Kardashian shares shoulder injury, works with trainer for fitness recovery
Emma Stone unveils striking blonde look, bold summer transformation

Emma Stone unveils striking blonde look, bold summer transformation
Will.i.am embraces femininity and reflects on identity, music, and challenges

Will.i.am embraces femininity and reflects on identity, music, and challenges
Sandra Bullock sister praises actor for being there for Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock sister praises actor for being there for Bryan Randall

Beyonce's 'Eerbody on Mute' challenge shines bright in storm-delayed D.C. performance

Beyonce's 'Eerbody on Mute' challenge shines bright in storm-delayed D.C. performance
Justin Timberlake surprises Jessica Biel during Pilates ab session

Justin Timberlake surprises Jessica Biel during Pilates ab session