Sandra Bullock shares why she never tied the knot with Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock once opened up about her decision to not officially exchange vows with her late partner Bryan Randall despite having a strong bond with him.

The Proposal star hailed the late photographer, who died “peacefully” after secretly suffering from ALS for three years, as a “very patient” person, dubbing him a “saint.”

During an appearance on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris in 2021, Bullock said Randall “evolved on a level that is not human.”

“He's the example that I would want my children to have,” the Miss Congeniality alum said of her partner, whom she started dating in 2015 after he covered her son’s birthday shoot.

Sharing why she never felt the need to tie the knot with Randall, Bullock said, “I am someone who went through the divorce process.

“I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children - three children, his older daughter. It's the best thing ever,” the actor said.

“So, I don't want to say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner or a devoted mother,” the Oscar winner added.

"I don't need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don't need to be told to weather a storm with a good man,” she continued.

“So if that's what you have.... think about what kind of parent he would be. Think about what kind of parent you would be. And what if something happened?

“Would you both be great parents to those children even if you didn't make it as a couple. Think about the children first."

Randall was a father to a daughter named Skylar with a previous romance while Bullock has two adopted kids, son Louis and a daughter Laila, whom she adopted after meeting the photographer in 2015.

Confirming the tragic news of Randall’s passing, his family said he “passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS.”

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request,” the statement added.