Royal family rejects Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s reconciliation offer?

Royal family birthday snub shows ‘bitter rift’ with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Amid reports, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have extended olive branch to the royal family to end their feud, there seems no progress in reconciliation.



The royal family has seemingly rejected Meghan and Harry’s reconciliation offer.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Newsweek as the royal family snubbed Meghan Markle by not publicly wishing the Duchess on her 42nd birthday lays bare the "bitter rift" between the two camps.

Meghan celebrated her 42nd birthday on August 4, with none of the Royal Family's social media accounts bearing any birthday wishes.

This year, Meghan's birthday marked her first since she and Prince Harry made a number of bombshell revelations against the Royal Family in their docuseries and Duke’s memoir Spare.

The royal expert, referring to protocol to wish only working royals, said though it be seen as the official excuse for this perceived snub: "In reality, it lays bare the bitter rift in the royal family."

He added, “Harry's memoir Spare and the interviews he gave to promote it, have been extremely damaging to it.

"The institution cannot rebut their accusations point by point, as well they know. However, they can place an obvious distance between them, which is precisely what they have done. This makes perfect sense."