DJ Casper, creator of Cha Cha Slide, breathes his last after long battle with cancer

DJ Casper, famous for creating dance song Cha Cha Slide, left this world after long battle with kidney and liver cancer, confirmed his wife.

The musician, whose real name was Willie Perry Jr., breathed his last at age 58, almost seven years after he left his fans upset with news of his cancer diagnosis.

Speaking of his health scare, he told ABC7 that he has lost 180lb amid his battle with the deadly disease but still vowed to fight his cancer till the end.

"I used to weigh 236 pounds, and I think I’m about 60 pounds less,” he said. “If you know me, you know I’m not going to stop. I’m going to continue to go. I’m going to continue to go until I can’t go."

"They diagnosed me in 2016 with two forms of cancer, which is renal and neuroendocrine, which is kidney and liver,” he shared.

“They went in to try to do surgery, and they found out the kidney was connected to the main artery, so they decided not to do it," he said, adding they decided to "just treat it" instead.

Perry created the infamous Cha Cha Slide, one of the most popular line dances in history, in 2000, which went on to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart for five weeks.

"When I first did it, I did it as an aerobic exercise for my nephew at Bally's," the DJ said while reflecting on how he never thought it would become an international sensation.

"From there, it just took off,” he added. "I have one of the biggest songs that played at all stadiums - hockey, basketball, football, baseball, they played it at the Olympics.”

"It was something that everybody could do."

Following his diagnosis, he expressed his desire to his fans to “keep on doing the Cha Cha Slide,” adding, “Anybody that's going through cancer, know that you have cancer and cancer does not have you.”