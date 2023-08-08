Bella Hadid slams addiction rumours amid battle with Lyme disease

Bella Hadid set record straight regarding speculations that she is in rehabilitation due to her alleged drug addiction amid her battle with Lyme disease since 2013.

The supermodel took to TikTok to slam the rumours of her addiction while updating fans on her fight with Lyme disease few days after she revealed she is taking a break.

“[sic] Me n miss beans taking our mental health walk in between treatments,” she said alongside a video of her taking a walk sans makeup.

“I know i look sick u dont have to tell me twice ok!! And no i wasnt in rehab and no i dont do drugs so we can all drop it now that ive filled you in love you,” she added in the caption.

Fans of the Hadid swarmed the comment section with one commenting, “[sic] Oh Bella I’m so sorry you had to explain yourself. Just get better. Wishing you all the healing in the world.”

“Sending much love, chronic illnesses aren’t easy-it takes such strength & hope to keep pushing. Sending all love to those who are going through it,” another penned.

Bella and her brother, Anwar Hadid, were both diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012. Last month, it was revealed that the model was "in daily treatment for Lyme disease."

Recently, in an Instagram post, Hadid got candid about the treatment and announced that she’ll be taking some time off to recover.

“The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself,” she penned in her lengthy note.

Read Hadid’s full note on her recovery from Lyme disease here:



