Saba Qamar honoured with UAE golden visa

By
Web Desk

|August 08, 2023

Pakistan film and TV actor Saba Qamar. — Instagram/@sabaqamarzaman
Pakistan film and TV actor Saba Qamar has announced that she has been honoured with a golden visa for the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the noted actor showed gratitude to the Gulf country for the golden visa, saying that she can not thank enough "for opening your home to me". 

Qamar also acknowledged the consultants who helped her in the entire process and for their great support. 

"I want to thank the amazing government of UAE for honouring me with the Golden Visa, can't thank you guys enough for opening your home to me- this entire process wouldn't have been possible without the help of @gcclegalconsultants you guys have been a great support- lots & lots of love your way!" she said. 

Qamar also shared a thread of pictures with Pakistan and UAE's flags. 

According to the UAE government's official website, the golden visa is a long-term residence visa that enables foreign talents to live, work or study in the country while enjoying exclusive benefits. 

Investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, outstanding students and graduates, humanitarian pioneers, and frontline heroes are among those eligible for the golden visa, it added. 

What is the golden visa?

  • It permits entry to the country for six months with multiple entries to proceed with residence issuance.  
  • A long-term, renewable residence visa is valid for five or 10 years.
  • The privilege of not needing a sponsor.
  • The ability to stay outside the UAE for more than the usual period of six months in order to keep their residence visa valid.
  • The ability to sponsor their family members, including spouses and children regardless of their ages.
  • The ability to sponsor an unlimited number of domestic helpers.
  • The permit for family members to stay in the UAE until the end of their permit duration, if the primary holder of the golden visa passes away.

