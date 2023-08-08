Saba Qamar honoured with UAE golden visa

Pakistan film and TV actor Saba Qamar. — Instagram/@sabaqamarzaman

Pakistan film and TV actor Saba Qamar has announced that she has been honoured with a golden visa for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the noted actor showed gratitude to the Gulf country for the golden visa, saying that she can not thank enough "for opening your home to me".

Qamar also acknowledged the consultants who helped her in the entire process and for their great support.

"I want to thank the amazing government of UAE for honouring me with the Golden Visa, can't thank you guys enough for opening your home to me- this entire process wouldn't have been possible without the help of @gcclegalconsultants you guys have been a great support- lots & lots of love your way!" she said.

Qamar also shared a thread of pictures with Pakistan and UAE's flags.

According to the UAE government's official website, the golden visa is a long-term residence visa that enables foreign talents to live, work or study in the country while enjoying exclusive benefits.

Investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, outstanding students and graduates, humanitarian pioneers, and frontline heroes are among those eligible for the golden visa, it added.



What is the golden visa?