BTS’ Taehyung reveals track list, release date for his solo

BTS’ Taehyung reveals the track list and the release date for his solo

Taehyung or V from the K-pop group BTS has revealed the release date and the tracklist for his official upcoming solo debut. They revealed on August 8 that the album, named Layover, will come out on September 8.

A post made on the Weverse page for BTS also revealed details about the tracklist which can be found below.

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We are excited to share more details about the release of BTS member V’s solo album Layover.

Layover consists of six tracks in total – five tracks and a bonus track. To fully appreciate the album’s flow, we recommend listening to it in sequence from start to finish.

1. “Rainy Days”

In this track, V’s voice melds beautifully with the sound of rain and everyday white noises, tugging at the listeners’ heartstrings.

2. “Blue”

A homage to old school R&B with a modern twist, adding a special flair to the song.

3. “Love Me Again”

A light and captivating R&B track with an alluring vibe that lingers long. V’s signature baritone shines through in this track.

4. “Slow Dancing”

The focus track of this album, a ‘70s romantic soul style track that exudes a laid-back and free-spirited feeling, just as the title suggests.

5. “For Us”

A pop R&B track that leaves a lasting impression of the entire album. It serves as an epilogue, stirring up deep emotions with V’s vocals and unique lyrics.

6. “Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.)”

A piano arrangement of the focus track “Slow Dancing,” which offers a different allure from the original as a bonus track

The music videos for all five tracks will also be revealed.

V will showcase amazing new performances and make various appearances alongside the album’s release. Please stay tuned and continue to support V as he embarks on his new solo journey.”