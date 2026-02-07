See Denzel Washington cross court to hug LeBron James mid Lakers game

Denzel Washington crossed court to hug LeBron James

Denzel Washington created an unforgettable courtside moment on Thursday night when he left his seat and crossed the court to greet LeBron James just before the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Philadelphia 76ers at Crypto.com Arena.

As the teams prepared for tip-off, a video captured from the stands showed the Oscar-winning actor standing up from his courtside seat and walking along the edge of the hardwood to reach James.

The Lakers star noticed him immediately, smiled, and shared a warm hug.

Washington appeared to wish him luck before calmly heading back to his seat, drawing attention from fans nearby.

The gesture came moments before the Lakers went on to secure a 119–115 win.

James played a key role in the victory, finishing with 17 points, four rebounds, 10 assists and a block. It was another steady showing in what has been a heavily discussed season for the NBA veteran.

Washington, a lifelong Lakers supporter, is a regular presence at games, so the two have crossed paths before.

Still, the timing and spontaneity of the moment made it stand out, especially with James leading his team through a tight contest shortly afterwards.

James is currently navigating his 23rd consecutive NBA season after dealing with sciatica, and was recently named to his 22nd straight All-Star selection as a reserve.

After missing last year’s game due to injury, he said the recognition still holds deep meaning for him, regardless of outside debate.

“The coaches voted, right, so mad respect to the coaches and them seeing the way I’m still playing at this latter stage of my career,” James said.

“And to be able to be an All-Star means a lot to my family, people that have been following my career, my LeBron faithful. They’ve been following my journey and it’s always rewarding just from a humbling standpoint to be able to be rewarded for what you put your work into.”

The season has not been without noise off the court.

Recent rumours suggested Lakers governor Jeanie Buss was considering trading James amid claims their relationship had cooled, with speculation linking him to a potential move to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Buss publicly dismissed the reports and pushed back against the narrative surrounding James.

“It’s really not right, given all the great things LeBron has done for the Lakers, that he has to be pulled into my family drama,” Buss said. “To say that it wasn’t appreciated is just not true and completely unfair to him.”

Against that backdrop, Washington’s simple show of support felt significant.

For fans watching from the stands and online, the brief embrace served as a reminder of James’ stature not just in basketball, but across sport and culture, and perhaps explained why his courtside seats keep putting him right at the heart of moments like this.