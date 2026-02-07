 
Geo News

Nicola Peltz 'unable to carry child' as Brooklyn Beckham considers adoption

Nicola, who is currently underweight is not in a position to carry a child of her own

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 07, 2026

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, are reportedly looking forward to adopting a child, amid their ongoing family fallout.

The eldest son of Sir David 51, and Lady Victoria Beckham 50, who married the love of his life Nicola, 31, in 2022, is believed to have had 'several' conversations with her partner about expanding their family-including at least adopting one.

They said: 'This is a subject Nicola and Brooklyn firmly align on: they both want a brood of children, and for at least one to be adopted.

'They both know they come from a place of unimagined privilege and therefore strongly want to give back; offer a disadvantaged baby or child the best possible life. They have talked extensively about it.'

The source shared that Nicola, who is currently underweight at 90lbs due to losing weight for her next movie role, is not in a position to carry a child of her own anytime soon, according to The Sun.

However, it has been claimed that if the couple's issues with Becks and Posh Spice were resolved, the legendary footballer and fashion designer would have loved the idea of becoming grandparents. 

It all comes after the aspiring chef released a bombshell statement last week in which he criticised his parents, and accused them of mistreating his wife, 30.

However, he hinted at a possibility of having children with Nicola.

He concluded his damning post: 'I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.

'My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.'

In a 2022 interview with The Times, Nicola revealed how Brooklyn was eager to have children earlier in life than her, but that they both wanted a large family.

'He wants kids yesterday,' she told the publication, adding that she wanted to wait 'a couple of years'.

It also follows reports that Brooklyn has removed his 'dad' tattoo which appeared less prominent and faded during a recent shopping spree with his wife.

