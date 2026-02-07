Nina Dobrev jokes with ‘new man' she has found after Shaun White split

Nina Dobrev shares funny post about 'new man' on social media

Nina Dobrev is having a bit of fun with her love life following her split from Shaun White, joking that she’s already found a “new man”, even if he’s not quite what fans might expect.

The 37-year-old actress shared a playful update on Instagram on Thursday, February 5, posting a photo of herself crouched on the floor and hugging a Doberman named Winston.

Alongside the image, Dobrev wrote, “The new man in my life,” before adding, “Officially off the market. Sorry boys.”

The original post, shared by Tara Garlinghouse, was captioned, “A love affair @nina & Winston.”

In the photo, the Vampire Diaries star is seen kissing the dog while dressed casually in a loose black top and a headband.

Source: Instagram/ninadobrev

She later shared another clip on social media showing her and Winston locked in a light-hearted game of tug-of-war, leaning into the joke even further.

The light-hearted posts come months after Dobrev’s split from former fiancé Shaun White in September 2025.

At the time, Us Weekly reported that the actress was “devastated” by the breakup.

A source said the pair, who had been together for five years, were figuring out the next steps for the home they shared, which they had been renovating together.

That same month, an insider shut down rumours surrounding the split, explaining that there was no infidelity or disagreement about starting a family.

According to the source, both Dobrev and White wanted children, and there was no situation where “one wanted [a family] more than the other.”

Nina Dobrev throws shade on broken engagement to Shaun White

Dobrev and White first sparked romance rumours in February 2020 after sharing similar photos from a trip to South Africa.

Multiple outlets confirmed their relationship a couple of months later, and they made things Instagram official soon after.

In 2021, White spoke about about how they managed long distance, explaining that they made a real effort to prioritise time together.

“You just make it work,” he said at the time, adding that making time for each other was key. He also credited Dobrev’s organisation, saying she always found a way to make things happen.

The couple announced their engagement in October 2024, with White pulling off an elaborate surprise by pretending they were attending a dinner hosted by Anna Wintour.

Instead, he led Dobrev into a room filled with roses and proposed with a pear-shaped diamond ring. Sharing the moment online, she wrote, “RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé.”

Now, with Winston by her side, Dobrev appears to be embracing a lighter chapter, one that’s all about humour, healing and a very loyal four-legged companion.