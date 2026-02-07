Holly Willoughby parts ways with family home

It has always been a dream to have a house of own's own, a place where people can grow financially and emotionally.

But for Holly Willoughby, that dream was cut short when she was forced to move her children out of the South West London home.

Last year, security guard Gavin Plumb was unanimously convicted of soliciting murder and encouraging or assisting others to ra** and kidnap Holly following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The 38-year-old from Harlow, in Essex, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 16 years.

The traumatic ordeal led the veteran host to quit This Morning after more than a decade on the show.

As a consequence, Holly and her TV executive husband, Dan Baldwin, 51, moved out of their family home along with their children.

Now, the Edwardian property has been sold, with records confirming it changed ownership in 2024.

A source told The Sun: 'This will draw a line under a deeply uncomfortable period of Holly's life, and ensure they can make a fresh start in their new family home.

'Though it's bittersweet too as it's where Holly and Dan raised their children too, so it has many happy memories for the couple as well.'

The couple purchased their current £8million mansion in July 2024 with no mortgage after moving out of their previous abode.