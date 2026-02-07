 
Jane Fonda makes rare comment about her ‘busy year' ahead

February 07, 2026

Jane Fonda is readily available to serve for environment.

The Academy Award winner, 88, told People magazine at the 41st Annual Santa Barbara Film Festival premiere of Gaslit on, February 5.

In the environment based documentary, Fonda embarks on a journey through Texas and Louisiana, where she inspects the long-term environmental and community impacts of the expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from the U.S.

"My sleeves are rolled up and I'm ready for bear. It's going to be a busy year. It's a crucial year," she said, just over a month after her 88th birthday.

Fonda also revealed her eagerness to be a part of this documentary, saying, "Because this is the center. The Gulf region that we made this film in is the center of the climate crisis."

"The pollution is unbelievable. I mean, it's also destroying the local communities," Fonda continues. "The cancer rates are sky-high. People's livelihoods are being destroyed because of the pollution. Generations of shrimpers and crabbers and oysterers have lost their ability to support their families. It's the place in the world where the most destruction is happening, so we want to stop it."

