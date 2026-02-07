Taylor Swift's ‘Opalite' music video: Fans react to singer's new single

Taylor Swift’s ‘Opalite’ music video: Fans' reactions

Taylor Swift has shifted the conversation back to her music, and fans are clearly here for it.

The singer dropped the much-anticipated music video for Opalite this week, and reactions online suggest it’s already becoming one of the most talked-about visuals from The Life of a Showgirl era.

The video, written and directed by Swift herself, arrived just ahead of Super Bowl weekend and leans heavily into playful nostalgia.

Fans' reactions to Taylor Swift’s ‘Opalite’ music video

Packed with a ’90s aesthetic, celebrity cameos and self-aware humour, Opalite has prompted an outpouring of fan responses praising both its creativity and its light-hearted tone.

On Reddit’s "popheads" forum, one fan summed up the mood by writing, “This was HILARIOUS! I actually laughed while watching. Brought me some joy today.”

Another added, “Dare I say this is probably her best video so far?”

Others were quick to point out the cast, with one comment reading, “I did not expect to see a Lewis Capaldi and Cillian Murphy cameo. Also the music video is very fun and Taylor looks like she’s having fun in the music video.”

Much of the excitement centres on the fact that nearly everyone featured in the video appeared alongside Swift during her October 2025 guest spot on The Graham Norton Show.

Swift later explained that the idea came to her during that appearance, calling the setting “one of my favourite shows.”

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “The idea for the Opalite music video crash landed into my imagination when I was doing promo for The Life of a Showgirl.”

She went on to describe how Domhnall Gleeson joking about appearing in one of her videos sparked the concept.

“I remember thinking I got ridiculously lucky with the group I was paired with … I was instantly struck with an idea,” Swift shared.

“And so a week later [Gleeson] received an email script I’d written for the Opalite video, where he was playing the starring role.”

Fans clearly loved discovering the connection.

One Reddit user wrote, “Jaw dropped once I realized halfway through the video that everyone she included was in her Graham Norton interview. Very fun 80s-style romp.”

Another commented on Norton’s cameo specifically, referencing the presenter’s on-screen moment by saying, “The ending bit from Graham Norton! Where he jokes ‘yeah I’m trying to be in Taylor’s next MV’ and she’s like.”

In the video, Swift plays a lonely character who befriends a pet rock, while Gleeson’s character forms a similarly strange bond with a cactus.

A fictional “Opalite spray” brings the characters together by magically transforming objects into people.

Graham Norton appears as a salesman promoting a reverse serum called “Nope-alite,” while Jodie Turner-Smith plays a fitness instructor, Greta Lee appears as a fictional MTV singer-songwriter, and Lewis Capaldi shows up as a shopping mall photographer. Cillian Murphy does not act on screen but appears as a billboard image and provides a voiceover.

Norton later shared his own excitement, posting online, “The thrill of a lifetime and the hardest secret I’ve ever had to keep!! Thank you thank you.”

Over on the "TaylorSwift" Reddit forum, fans echoed similar enthusiasm. One wrote, “She really knocked it out of the park with this video, bravo!”

Another added, “This is my favourite of her MVs so far.”

Several comments focused on Swift’s styling, with one fan admitting, “I didn’t recognize her with the brown hair at first,” while another praised the look, saying they loved how she leaned into her “hopeless romantic awkwardness.”

Others highlighted the technical choices, with a fan noting, “Love this video, so funny! Also love the aspect ratio choice which fits perfectly with the old 90s TV.”

Another reaction read, “Absolutely not what I was expecting at all but I LOVED it. So fun and I love how it was shot.”

Taylor Swift on ‘Opalite’ music video

Swift herself seemed to relish the experience. Reflecting on the process, she wrote, “I had more fun than I ever imagined – Made new friends, metaphors, and fashion choices. It was an absolute thrill to create this story and these characters.”

Opalite, which is about love and fittingly nods to opals, the birthstone of Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce, had already reached No. 2 in the UK charts before the video’s release and is expected to climb again.

For now, the video is available exclusively on Apple Music and Spotify Premium, with a wider release on YouTube scheduled for Sunday.

Judging by fan reactions so far, Swift’s return to playful storytelling has landed exactly where she needed it to, and viewers are more than happy to come along for the ride.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Opalite’ song lyrics

[Verse 1]

I had a bad habit

Of missing lovers past

My brother used to call it

"Eating out of the trash"

It's never gonna last

I thought my house was haunted

I used to live with ghosts

And all the perfect couples

Said, "When you know, you know"

And, "When you don't, you don't"

[Pre-Chorus]

And all of the foes, and all of the friends (Ha, ha)

Have seen it before, they'll see it again (Ha, ha)

Life is a song, it ends when it ends

I was wrong

[Chorus]

But my mama told me, "It's alright

You were dancing through the lightning strikes

Sleepless in the onyx night

But now, the sky is opalite, oh-oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, my Lord

Never made no one like you bеfore

You had to make your own sunshine

But now, thе sky is opalite, oh-oh, oh, oh, oh, oh"

[Verse 2]

You couldn't understand it

Why you felt alone

You were in it for real

She was in her phone

And you were just a pose

And don't we try to love love? (Love, love)

We give it all we got (Give it all we got)

You finally left the table (Uh, uh)

And what a simple thought

You're starving 'til you're not

[Pre-Chorus]

And all of the foes, and all of the friends (Ha, ha)

Have messed up before, they'll mess up again (Ha, ha)

Life is a song, it ends when it ends

You move on

[Chorus]

And that's when I told you, "It's alright

You were dancing through the lightning strikes

Sleepless in the onyx night

But now, the sky is opalite, oh-oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, my Lord

Never met no one like you before

You had to make your own sunshine

But now, the sky is opalite, oh-oh, oh, oh, oh, oh"



[Bridge]

This is just

A storm inside a teacup

But shelter here with me, my love

Thunder like a drum

This life will beat you up, up, up, up

This is just

A temporary speed bump

But failure brings you freedom

And I can bring you love, love, love, love (Love)

[Chorus]

Don't you sweat it, baby, it's alright

You were dancing through the lightning strikes

Oh, so sleepless in the onyx night

But now, the sky is opalite, oh-oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, my Lord

Never met no one like you before (No)

You had to make your own sunshine

But now, the sky is opalite, oh-oh, oh, oh, oh, oh