Jesy Nelson credits brother for keeping her in 'Little Mix' at breaking point

Jesy Nelson has revealed that she wanted to leave Little Mix after just two years, but her brother encouraged her to continue the award-winning band.

The singer, 34, joined the girl group - who consisted of Jesy, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - after winning The X Factor in 2011, a move that helped to raise fame ad shine on a global stage.

Jesy, who recently separated from her fiancé Zion Foster, revealed on the Great Company with Jamie Laing podcast that she wanted to leave the popular band seven years before she eventually called it quits.

She said: 'That leaving presented itself far before I made that decision.

'There was a time where I was like 'oh, I want to leave' and I remember sitting down with my family… and it was actually because of my brother that in the end I stayed.

She continued: 'We were, it had only been like two years, but we were still big. Everyone still knew who Little Mix were so it was like 'if you leave now, what are you going to do?'

She went on to add that her brother encouraged her to stay longer for a few more years.

'My brother was like 'you are so much stronger than you give yourself credit for and I think you can stick this out for another few years', she added.

'Just make as much money as you can, you've got a chance to really change your family's life.

'If somewhere in you can do this for another few years, do it, and then leave, because you'll never get this opportunity again.'

Jesy confessed that it was a best advice she received from her brother and that she is grateful for it.

Meanwhile, she also addressed the devastating prognosis of Spinal Muscular Atrophy, revealing that Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, aged nine months, may not live beyond the age of two.