Riley Keough says grandmother Priscilla wanted to ‘protect’ Presley legacy

In a recent Vanity Fair cover story published on Tuesday, actress Riley Keough candidly discussed the challenges her family faced during a legal dispute over her mother Lisa Marie Presley’s estate.

When asked about the current state of her dynamic with her grandmother Priscilla, Keough paused to carefully consider her response.

She shared, “I’m trying to think of a way to answer it that’s not a 20-minute conversation. There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything’s going to be how it was.”

The Lodge star went on to acknowledged that media portrayal of the situation might not always reflect the true sentiment within the family.

“Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all [Priscilla] wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy.”

Reflecting on the period following Lisa Marie's passing, Keough highlighted the devastating impact of her mother's death on the family.

“Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out and the floor had melted from under us. Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation, because it’s complicated.”

“We are a family, but there’s also a huge business side of our family,” she added.

The revealing interview marked the first time Keough has publicly spoken about the legal battle, which reached a resolution with a Los Angeles Superior Court judge approving a settlement that named her as the sole heir as she agreed to pay her grandmother $1 million and $400,000 in legal fees.