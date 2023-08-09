 
'Savvy' Kate, Prince William 'posted' on Meghan birthday, but not to her: Expert

By
Web Desk

August 09, 2023

Savvy Kate, Prince William posted on Meghan birthday, but not to her: Expert

Kate Middleton and Prince William knew exactly what they were doing when they decided not to wish Meghan Markle on her birthday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who kept mum on social media on August 4, has pre-planned the move under important scheme, says royal expert.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich tells Express.co.uk: "The most definite snub is from Prince William and Kate since they aren’t bound by protocol at all.

"Indeed, last year they posted on both their Twitter and Instagram accounts best wishes accompanying a photo of Meghan.

She added: "We certainly know they are social media savvy and actually did post on her birthday this year but not to her, but rather to send congratulatory comments to the documentary team who made the Rhino Man (a film by the Global Conservation Corps, a nonprofit dedicated to conserving wildlife through education)."

She then justified King Charles' lack of birthday wish for Meghan, noting the Royal protocol of only wishing working members of the family.

"So this year, King Charles not sending formal wishes, albeit viewed as a snub by many, is actually following protocol established by QEII.

"Of course though, King Charles isn’t bound by previous protocol. If he wished he could certainly update it. He could also have established a new amended protocol of a differing manner. Therefore, the lack of any wishes certainly does indicate a less than warm fuzzy relationship with the Sussex wife," she concluded.

