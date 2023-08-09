Ranveer Singh replaces Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Don 3,' ‘NO SRK NO DON’ trends on Twitter

File Footage

Ranveer Singh has officially replaced the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, in the third installment of blockbuster hit series Don.



After the director of the action thriller films, Farhan Akhtar, confirmed that the Jawan actor has gracefully exited the franchise, fans were sure the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani star would take over.

Confirming the rumours, Akhtar dropped the highly anticipated teaser of Don 3, featuring Singh exuding his killer looks as the new Don in town after SRK.

The titular character was first portrayed by living legend Amitabh Bachchan in the 1978 hit film of the same name and later essayed by Khan in 2006 and 2011 movies.

The unveiling of Singh as Don received mixed reactions. While some are eagerly waiting for the film, slated to be released in 2025, others have threatened the director that they would boycott the movie.

Meanwhile, “NO SRK NO DON” has been trending on Twitter with several of Khans’ fans expressing their dislike for Singh as the new Don.

“@FarOutAkhtar wants to make a flop film that's his choice but everyone even the haters know NO SRK NO DON 3,” one angry fan penned on Twitter, currently rebranding to X.

Another wrote, “Ranveer Singh is a great actor but every time I’ll hear of “Don”, I’ll visualise SRK in action.”

Some social media users also swarmed Akhtar’s Instagram comment section after he teased that Khan would no longer be returning to the hit franchise.

“We will never accept Don 3 without SRK,” one fan commented on Akhtar’s post about Khan’s exit from the movie. “WE WILL BOYCOTT DON 3 WITHOUT SHAHRUKH KHAN.”

“How could someone destroy his own movie series,” another enraged fan asked while one added, “The only reason we were demanding Don 3 was SRK.”



“If there's no SRK in it then what's the whole damn point? Please no thanks,” the comment added.