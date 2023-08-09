Meghan Markle receives sweet advice amid divorce rumours with Prince Harry

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry on Tuesday arrived in Japan without his wife Meghan Markle amid alleged issues in their marriage.



Commenting on the Duke’s Japan and Singapore tour, marriage and relationship expert Sally Baker has apparently advised Meghan Markle that the Duchess of Sussex "needs to support Prince Harry's solo trip" despite their alleged issues.

She advised that in any long-term relationship, partners need to sometimes support each other's independent goals and work despite what's happening between them personally.

"This may be one of those times. Equally many couples thrive with time apart that acts to renew and reinforce the quality of the time they spend together."

Regarding rumours that Meghan and Harry’s marriage was on the rocks, Sally Baker said the alleged "demise of their marriage is hopefully hugely exaggerated and they are both fine with Harry fulfilling his solo responsibilities".

She added that the haters will likely love to see Prince Harry without wifey Meghan.