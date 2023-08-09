Ariana Grande hints at new performance after parting ways from Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande hinted that she might be working on new performance of her songs from her debut album Yours Truly amid her controversial romance with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

The Save Your Tears singer avoided to mention anything about her split from estranged husband Dalton Gomez or anything about her new relationship in latest Instagram post.

However, her fans seemed to have taken a clue from her new post that she may be preparing new performances of the songs from her first album.

Sharing a sheet music of three songs from Yours Truly to mark 10 years of her debut album, Grande wrote, “almost ten” in the caption.

It also included a picture of herself from back as she could be seen surrounded by musicians in an opulent venue, and a blurry black-and-white photo of herself at a microphone.



Celebrating 10th anniversary of her debut album, Grande enthralled fans with the possibility of new performances of her album which featured some of her hit number such as Right There, The Way etc.

Ariana Grande's beau Ethan Slater's wife speaks of her life after separation from actor

Meanwhile, wife of singer’s new beau Ethan Slater, Lilly Jay, talked to Daily Mail about her life since divorce from the actor.

Jay, who shares a son with Slater, said she is “focused on rebuilding a life for our son,” adding, “This is what I am trying to do and this is my only focus.”

It was also reported that Slater’s new relationship with Grande took a brutal toll on Jay because the singer use to “hung out” with the former couple so many times.

“Ariana met their baby and even held him,” the insider said. “They had dinners together in London - and Ariana told Lilly that she wanted to have a baby one day and that she couldn't wait to start a family.”