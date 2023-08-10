Kylie Minogue on collab with Madonna: ‘The building would probably fall down’

Kylie Minogue says she feels for Madonna, who is recovering from a serious bacterial infection

Kylie Minogue has extended her well wishes to Madonna, with whom she hopes to collab for a memorable performance that would bring the building down.

Speaking in a recent interview with E! News, the singer expressed her hope for Madonna's speedy recovery, recognizing the physical toll that touring can take, especially on women.

“I feel for her. I feel for everyone touring, but especially women touring,” Minogue told the outlet. “I think it’s just that bit more work for us and it is so taxing on you as a whole. I will definitely be getting my ticket and going to see Madonna when she gets back on the road.”

Furthermore, Minogue revealed her desire to collaborate with Madonna in a July interview. She enthusiastically expressed her willingness to work with the Hung Up singer, stating that if they were both in the same location, it would be an amazing opportunity.

“She’s going on tour. I don’t have Madonna’s number but if I was in town and she was in town it would be amazing. The building would probably fall down. We’d need to send out warnings!”

During the same interview, Minogue shared her preference for Margot Robbie to portray her in a potential biopic about her life and career.

"She'd have the Australian accent down, that's for sure," she added hilariously.

Minogue's own career, spanning music, television, and film since the mid-1980s, has been highly successful, with numerous chart-topping hits in the U.K. and a Grammy award.

Although no official announcement has been made regarding a biographical film about Minogue, her diverse and accomplished journey could be a captivating subject for a movie.

In other news, Minogue recently announced her Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Resort, commencing on November 3 at the new venue called Voltaire.

The show will feature songs from her upcoming 16th album, titled Tension, scheduled for release on September 22. In addition to her new material, Minogue will perform her biggest hits from her four-decade-long career.

This residency marks her return to concert performances in the United States after a hiatus since 2011.