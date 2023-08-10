 
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin expecting first child

By
Web Desk

August 10, 2023

Pakistani actress Minal Khan and actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram. — Instagram/minalkhan.official
Pakistani actress Minal Khan and actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram. — Instagram/minalkhan.official

Pakistani actress Minal Khan and actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram announced their pregnancy in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“Two hearts becoming three - the countdown to our little miracle has begun,” Khan wrote on the social media platform whilst sharing images from her pregnancy photo shoot.

The couple got married last year on September 10.

Earlier on August 7, Pakistan's much-loved celebrity couple Aiman Khan (Minal’s sister), and Muneeb Butt were blessed with a second daughter, whom they named Miral Muneeb.

The announcement of the happy news was made by Aiman's sister through an Instagram post.

"Naal khala loves you so much MIRAL," she wrote as the caption of the post.

The post triggered an outpour of love as fans and fellow actors started congratulating the couple.

Maya Ali, Danish Nawaz, Yumna Zaidi, Ushna Shah, Nida Yasir, and Areeba Habib were among others who sent warm wishes to the parents.

Aiman and Muneeb are a vital part of the entertainment industry. Both of them worked in numerous drama serials together and individually.

The duo met each other during the shoot of a telefilm. They tied the knot on November 21, 2018 in Karachi.

