World Cup 2023: Fire breaks out in Indian stadium slated to hold Pakistan's matches

Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. — Twitter/@Sports_Himanshu

A fire broke out late Wednesday evening in the player's dressing room at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata during renovation work being carried out ahead of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023.

According to media reports, the fire was caused by a short circuit issue in the false ceiling of the dressing room.

Players' kits and other equipment in the room were burnt to ashes.

However, People working on renovating the venue immediately informed the management, which then contacted the fire department, leading to the fire station deploying two engines to bring the fire under control.

The fire was tamed several hours later.

It may be noted here that Eden Gardens is set to host five fixtures of the much-anticipated tournament, including the World Cup semi-final.

Moreover, Pakistan will also play two matches at this ground. They will face Bangladesh on October 31 and England on November 11 which will be their last league match in the tournament. If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will again play in Kolkata.

Three matches of the Pakistan team were rescheduled due to different festivals in India. As per the updated schedule, Pakistan will play against Sri Lanka on October 10, against India on October 14, and against England on November 11.

Pakistan's schedule for World Cup 2023:

October 6 - vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 10 - vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 - vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 11 - vs England in Kolkata

The day matches which will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).

The Cricket World Cup will be played in the round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final (on November 19) will have reserve days.