Beyoncé marks another milestone amid Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé record-breaking streak continues

Beyoncé has registered herself another record as her insanely popular Renaissance World Tour clinched the top spot on the highest-earning tour by a Black female artist.

Currently, in its North American leg, the tour had a successful run in Europe, and as data pointed the tour has raked in $296 million (£232 million).

The strong earnings have put the pop legend Michael Jackson's 1997 tour behind at $165 million (£129 million) made in 1997.

While the star only lags behind Bruno Mars's £305 million record set in 24K Magic Tour.

This may soon change as the over 20 shows remaining in the singer's tour with Kansas City would be the last stop in October.

Besides, the pop icon named herself five spots on the charts of the all-time grossing Black artists' tours.

The chart of all-time hit tours earnings by black artists

Bruno Mars — 24K Magic (2017-18) £305 million

Beyoncé — Renaissance (2023) £232 million

Beyoncé and Jay Z — On The Run II (2018) £207 million

Beyoncé — Formation World Tour (2016) £201 million

Beyoncé — The Mrs. Carter World Tour (2013 - 2014) £179 million