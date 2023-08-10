Pakistani diaspora in US dispatches relief goods for flood victims

Relief goods were sent under the Alliance for Disaster Relief (AFDR), Helping Hands USA. — Reporter

Pakistani diaspora in Houston, United States has dispatched relief items to help victims hit by floods for the second consecutive year amid a prevailing economic crisis.



In the presence of Consul General of Pakistan Aftab Chaudhry, the State of Texas Representative Dr Suleman Lalani, Austin American Pakistani community leader Tariq Majeed- and former Test Cricketer Jalaluddin dispatched a 40-feet large container of brand-new items including winter provisions, household items and others to Pakistan on August 5.

The relief goods were sent under the Alliance for Disaster Relief (AFDR), Helping Hands USA, Houston Karachi Sister City and Association.

These items will be distributed to those suffering from the floods in several parts of Pakistan, as the country is reeling from climate change effects and economic downtrends.

“It is heartening to see Pakistani diaspora always coming forward to sincerely assist fellow country persons in dire needs having hit by natural calamities,” Consul General Chaudhry said.

On the occasion, a special State of Texas Certificate of Recognition for the philanthropic endeavours of AFDR was given by Dr Suleman Lalani to President Muhammad Saeed Sheikh and Board Member Dr Yaqub Sheikh.

“With the facilitation by our implementing partner Helping Hand For Relief And Development (HHRD), AFDR provided immediate relief to more than 65,000 Pakistanis hit by the super floods of 2022 and presently constructing 155 homes for those, whose homes were destroyed by the floods: Through the philanthropy of Patron-in-Chief of AFDR Syed Javed Anwar of Midland, Entrepreneur Tanweer Ahmed of Houston, Tariq Majeed of Austin, and several hundred others, AFDR was able to raise $1 million cash and $1 million in kind to send help in 2022 and early 2023, and now again has launched the Super Floods 2023 Recuperation Efforts with the sending of this container,” Coordinator of AFDR Muhammad Saeed Sheikh said.

Director of Development of HHRD Ilyas Hasan Choudry informed about the importance of the brand new relief items in the container that in fact have developmental value, and informed that HHRD launched a $15 cash campaign for Pakistan Floods for 2022-2023, and 85% of the target has been achieved:

HHRD is presently constructing 621 homes for those affected by the floods of 2022 and started the relief efforts for those affected by floods in Pakistan this year,

HHRD is supporting 10,000 orphans, 1,600 children with disabilities, 18 skills development and livelihood centres, doing more than 700 water projects, and much more with a budget of $17 million for the year 2023.

Tariq Majeed of Austin, Dr Yaqub Sheikh of AFDR Houston, and Shah Haleem of Bangladesh Association also spoke on this occasion. The event was attended by several prominent Community leaders including Saad Ansari, Akhtar Abdullah, Siraj Narsi, Mehmood Ahmed, Rehman Patel, Mehmood Marfani and others.