Shakira's fiery video sparks speculation of dig at ex Gerard Pique

Shakira's fiery video sparks speculation of a dig at ex-Gerard Pique

Shakira appears to be taking a jibe at her ex-partner Gerard Pique as she set pulses racing on Wednesday by posting a video lip-synching to her diss track, Copa Vacia, which is believed to be aimed at Spanish footballer, 36, of whom she split from last year.



Shakira's post generated a buzz on the internet as she dazzled in a black crop top showing off her toned abs and paired it with matching black skintight leggings.

The 46-year-old Colombian singer danced along to the song, pulling off several alluring moves while lip-synching the lyrics, reports MailOnline.

Shakira is widely believed to be dating the racing star Lewis Hamilton now.

Her song Copa Vacia can be translated from Spanish to English as Empty Cup. The song widely believed to be a diss track refers to wanting more from a relationship that feels like drinking from an empty cup.

The translation of some of the lyrics from the song flows as, " 'Can you see it? The way it is. I can't keep going like this. I don't know what else to do. To get more from you. You are always busy with so much business. It would be nice, my love, a little leisure. Relax here on the sofa and give me your attention."

Shakira and Gerard ended their 11-year marriage in 2022, and since then footballer has been accused of cheating on her by the hitmaker.

The couple shares two sons, Sasha and Milan.