Friday, August 11, 2023
Web Desk

Britney Spears reacts to family status amid deadly Hawaii wildfires

Web Desk

Britney Spears' sons and ex remained safe from the raging wildfire in Hawaii 

Britney Spears has shared her old happy dance clip on Instagram, which sees her twirling in a white crop top amid confirmation of her sons and former husband Kevin Federline's safety in the deadly Hawaii wildfires as they shifted to the country weeks ago.

A tipster tattled to TMZ that Toxic hitmaker kids remained untouched by the disastrous fires in Maui as they were moved in on the adjacent islands.

Earlier, it was reported that the Grammy winner was upset over her ruined relationship with her children and was dejected after they moved to Hawaii two weeks ago.

Despite giving her nod to the ex to uproot the family, an insider told ET that the singer feels "sad and disappointed" about her sons -- Jayden, 16, and Sean, 17 -- shifting to Hawaii with their dad and stepmom, Victoria Prince.

The source also said Spears is eying to "rekindle their relationship, get closer, learn from the past, and collectively work towards a brighter and healthier future someday."

Meanwhile, 55 people were consumed by the wildlife, with several injured and many missing.

