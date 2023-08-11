Meghan Markle set to make public appearance with Archie

A report in the US media has explained the reason why Meghan Markle did not join her husband Prince Harry on his trip to Asia.

Harry landed in Tokyo on Tuesday ahead of the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition event with his friend Nacho.

The appearance came before the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Singapore takes place this weekend.

According to PEOPLE, Meghan stayed back in California to spend time with their kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

"Meghan, 42, is probably enjoying the last weeks of summer with their children, spending time at the beach or going for walks with the family's three dogs," the publication reported.



It said the couple's son may soon be heading back to the classroom where Meghan may be seen at school pickup.

It's not the first time Harry has traveled alone since the couple's departure from the UK.

The Duke attended the coronation of his father King Charles in May without Meghan.

He again returned to the UK to appear in a court in his legal fight against publisher.



