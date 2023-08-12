 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Gal Gadot's claims about 'Wonder Woman 3' challenged by DC Studios

Saturday, August 12, 2023

DC Studios has refuted the recent statement by the Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot regarding the making of the third instalment of the Wonder Woman franchise. 

The actress recently hinted that Wonder Woman 3 was on track as she revealed she had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran from DC Studios.

According to Variety, multiple sources from the DC studios have denied the development of Wonder Woman 3. 

Gal Gadot's Statement on Making of Wonder Woman 3

Earlier, In an interview with Flaunt magazine, Gal Gadot revealed that in her meeting with Gunn and Safran, she was told that the DC studios would develop Wonder Woman 3 altogether. 

The actress continued, "I love playing Wonder Woman and from what I heard in the meeting is that we are going to develop the third chapter of the series."

She added that Gunn and Safran said they love her as Wonder Woman and they are going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with her, reports India Today.

Wonder Woman Franchise

Gadot's character of Wonder Woman debuted in Zack Synder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The success of her character led her to play in standalone movies Wonder Woman in 2017 and Wonder Woman 1984 in 2020. 

