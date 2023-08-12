Tyrese Gibson, 'Fast & Furious' star, files lawsuit against Home depot, alleges racial profiling

'Fast &Furious' star Tyrese Gibson files lawsuit against Home depot, alleges racial profiling

Tyrese Gibson, the Fast and Furious star, has sued US hardware store Home Depot for over one million dollars, alleging that he was racially profiled in one of their stores.



The 44-year-old Hollywood icon accused the store staff of subjecting him and his two associates to outrageously discriminatory treatment.

The legal team for Gibson filed the lawsuit on August 9, and it includes details of the incident that took place in a Los Angeles Home Depot store.

The lawsuit claims that first the cashier deliberately scanned the products slowly to waste the actor's time, and then he refused to accept Gibson's credit card, making it impossible for the actor-singer to complete his transaction, reports Metro.

The lawsuit claimed that Gibson wasn't allowed to speak to the store manager after the discriminatory behaviour of staff.

It was alleged that the clerks of the store purposefully refused to process the transaction based on their groundless suspicion arising from the actor's skin colour.



The plaintiffs claimed that Gibson experienced discriminatory behavior at the store based on his race and origin.

Tyrese is a globally celebrated actor and has starred in seven movies in the Fast and Furious franchise.

He first appeared in Fast and Furious 2 and then later in the fifth installment of the movie. Following that, he joined the main cast as a permanent member of the franchise.