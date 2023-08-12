Jennifer Lopez flaunts toned abs in stylish Capri shopping spree

Jennifer Lopez was spotted shopping on the island of Capri as she flashed off her toned abs, accompanied by her manager and photographer.



Lopez had a little fun with her summer look as she rocked a black bikini with a bronze ring in the center as a fashion statement. She paired her top with wide-legged slacks of an off-white colour with embroidered flowers at the hem.

The singer completed her look with a chic brown hat over a head scarf, a pair of sunglasses to protect her eyes from sunlight, and platform heels. She was also carrying a woven shoulder bag.

The star was accompanied by her manager, Benny Medina, photographer friend Ana Carballosa, and another pal who wore a very colourful long summer dress.

According to Dailymail, her husband, Ben Affleck, was not spotted with her during the shopping spree in Capri's high-end district.

JLo was wearing both of her wedding rings from her husband, Ben Affleck, whom she married last year.