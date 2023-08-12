 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez flaunts toned abs in stylish Capri shopping spree

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Jennifer Lopez flaunts toned abs in stylish Capri shopping spree

Jennifer Lopez was spotted shopping on the island of Capri as she flashed off her toned abs, accompanied by her manager and photographer.

Lopez had a little fun with her summer look as she rocked a black bikini with a bronze ring in the center as a fashion statement. She paired her top with wide-legged slacks of an off-white colour with embroidered flowers at the hem.

The singer completed her look with a chic brown hat over a head scarf, a pair of sunglasses to protect her eyes from sunlight, and platform heels. She was also carrying a woven shoulder bag.

Jennifer Lopez flaunts toned abs in stylish Capri shopping spree
Jennifer Lopez flaunts toned abs in stylish Capri shopping spree

The star was accompanied by her manager, Benny Medina, photographer friend Ana Carballosa, and another pal who wore a very colourful long summer dress. 

According to Dailymail, her husband, Ben Affleck, was not spotted with her during the shopping spree in Capri's high-end district.

JLo was wearing both of her wedding rings from her husband, Ben Affleck, whom she married last year.

More From Entertainment:

'Backstreet Boys' celebrate 26th anniversary of iconic album 'Backstreet's Back'

'Backstreet Boys' celebrate 26th anniversary of iconic album 'Backstreet's Back'
Brody Jenner stuns fans by unveiling uncanny resemblance with his daughter

Brody Jenner stuns fans by unveiling uncanny resemblance with his daughter
Lizzo denies split with boyfriend amid allegations

Lizzo denies split with boyfriend amid allegations
John Cena's unbelievable makeover unveiled in first 'Vacation Friends 2' trailer

John Cena's unbelievable makeover unveiled in first 'Vacation Friends 2' trailer
Tyrese Gibson, 'Fast & Furious' star, files lawsuit against Home depot, alleges racial profiling

Tyrese Gibson, 'Fast & Furious' star, files lawsuit against Home depot, alleges racial profiling
Katie Price sets the record straight: 'I am not back on the bugle'

Katie Price sets the record straight: 'I am not back on the bugle'
Gal Gadot's claims about 'Wonder Woman 3' challenged by DC Studios

Gal Gadot's claims about 'Wonder Woman 3' challenged by DC Studios
Victoria Beckham displays her sporty side as she leaves David’s luxury yacht video

Victoria Beckham displays her sporty side as she leaves David’s luxury yacht
Meghan Markle set to make public appearance with Archie

Meghan Markle set to make public appearance with Archie

Beyoncé embraces Barbiecore in North Carolina Renaissance show video

Beyoncé embraces Barbiecore in North Carolina Renaissance show
Netflix is ‘not holding out hope’ for Prince Harry: ‘No skin off their nose’

Netflix is ‘not holding out hope’ for Prince Harry: ‘No skin off their nose’
Prince William and Kate called Sussex 2.0 over Queen's anniversary plans

Prince William and Kate called Sussex 2.0 over Queen's anniversary plans