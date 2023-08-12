Brad Pitt close to losing kids’ custody to ex Angelina Jolie after 7-year legal war

Brad Pitt may lose the custody of his kids under 18 to ex-wife Angelina Jolie following a seven-year messy war.

However, the Hollywood hunk has been telling his friends that he has “actually won” as he will get the full control of Chateau Miraval, reported In Touch Weekly.

It seems as if the Fight Club alum has no regrets on losing the custody of his children, Shiloh, 17, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, because he is getting his beloved French winery in return.

Speaking of the latest development in the legal fight between the exes, the insider said their divorce is “final” after they agreed to settle their dispute over the winery and kids’ custody.

The couple, who are also parents to Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, said to have reached the decision after "excruciating" negotiations.

According to the report, Jolie will likely retain primary custody of the three kids under 18 with Pitt having visitation rights.

However, Pitt will have full control over Chateau Miraval after paying Jolie $250 million in damages as the Maleficent star has no interest in the winery because it is too “painful” for her to continue in “a business that is centered on alcohol," after her infamous 2016 plane fight with intoxicated Pitt.

Speaking of Pitt, the source said, "He’s lost so much time with his kids, but it’s never too late to rebuild those relationships. At least Miraval will be all his — and he can finally move on with his life."