Saturday, August 12, 2023
Sam Smith and Calvin Harris rev up excitement with neon-lit 'Desire' music video

Sam Smith and Calvin Harris have unveiled an exciting new venture. On Friday, the 31-year-old singer and the 39-year-old producer revealed their revamped music video for their latest track, "Desire." 

Accompanying the sensuous beats of the dance song's chorus, where Smith melodically sings, "Take me away," the video chronicles the journey of these two artists as they engage in high-speed drag races with sports cars.

In this exhilarating visual creation, the vocalist behind "Unholy" and the renowned DJ known for "One Kiss" are both clad in stylish tracksuits and sport ensembles inspired by NASCAR attire. Together, they execute impressive stunts such as spinning donuts across parking lots and pushing the limits of speed on highways, surrounded by a group of daring drivers.

Smith, who serenades from the driver's seat and amidst neon-bathed garages, pours their heart out with the lyrics, "​​Stay with me forever/At least for the night/Even when you leave me/Lead me to the light/You are my desire/And just the thought of you is keeping me awake/You take me higher/Take me away.”

"Desire," which made its debut in late July, has been steadily ascending the charts, entering the UK Top 20 and maintaining its momentum since its initial release. 

This electro-pop anthem stands as their latest collaborative effort, a follow-up to their successful 2018 hit "Promises," and "I'm Not Here to Make Friends," a track featured on Smith's 2023 album "Gloria."

The release of "Desire" follows closely after the January 2023 launch of a track by the Scottish DJ, featuring Ellie Goulding titled "Miracle." Harris has also graced major festivals with his presence, including Coachella, where he paid tribute to the late Takeoff from Migos by unveiling an unreleased verse from their song "Slide."

