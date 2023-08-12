 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Britney Spears sons chose not to meet her to avoid 'drama' before Hawaii move

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Britney Spears’ estranged sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston, did not pay a visit to the popstar and only restricted to talking to her on call in an effort to avoid any “drama.”

The teenagers believed the Toxic singer would have created drama if they had decided to meet her and they wanted a seamless move to Hawaii with their dad Kevin Federline.

It was previously reported that K-Fed encouraged the boys to see their mom before leaving California but an insider now told Star Magazine that the “boys didn't want to, at least in person."

The source explained, "It was their decision to make this a quiet, seamless move and avoid the drama that would have happened face-to-face.”

Britney was, however, left "heartbroken" after he boys relocated without even seeing her for once. "It's impossible for her to process that things between them have gotten this bad," the source said.

But Britney has not lost her hope of reconciling with her sons as she will "never stop loving her boys no matter what," the insider shared.

"Despite everything that's happened in the past, she has not given up hope on repairing their relationship and spending as much time with them as she can."

"She posted a throwback with Jayden because she wanted to send her sons a message that she still loves them," the source continued.

"They will always be her sons and that motherly love for them is unconditional."

This comes after K-Fed’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan confirmed Jayden and Sean spoke to their mother “probably a couple of weeks ago.”

