Prince William's relative Princess Leonor will undergo military training

Prince William and King Felipe are great-great-grandchildren of King George of the Hellenes.



King Felipe was recently invited into the Royal Box at Wimbledon, to watch the final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, in which Carlos unexpectedly scooped the win.

He chatted with the Wales kids for a while, bending to get close to their level, showcasing their cute bond.



The king was also pictured with Kate Middleton during the Wimbledon final.

According to a report, his daughter Princess Leonor is beginning her three-year military training.

Princess Leonor

As part of her training she will also a have regulatory haircut, the report said.









