PTI hopes caretaker PM-designate Kakar will deliver free, fair, timely elections

PTI supporters attend a rally in Charsadda. — AFP/File

Kakar will not allow further damage to the rights of the people, hopes PTI.



PTI seeks equal opportunities to run election campaign.

Heavy responsibility is imposed on the caretaker premier, says PTI spokesperson.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — who had been demanding immediate elections since the party chairman’ ouster as the prime minister in April last year through a no-confidence motion — expressed hope that caretaker Prime Minister-designate Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar will ensure free, fair and transparent election within the constitution limit of three months in the country.



Earlier today, Senator Kakar — a little-known senator hailing from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) — has been selected as caretaker prime minister. The development came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Raja Riaz reached a consensus on the name of Kakar for the coveted slot during the second round of consultation. Later a summary to this effect was approved by President Arif Alvi under Article 224 1A.

Reacting to the development, a spokesperson of Imran Khan-led party said that a heavy responsibility is imposed on the caretaker premier.

The PTI spokesperson hoped that the caretaker prime minister will not allow any further damage to the constitutional and democratic rights of the people.

One of the prime responsibilities of a caretaker govern is to provide equal opportunities to all political parties to run their election campaign, the spokesperson added.

Earllier, speaking to the media after a meeting with the PM, Riaz said: "We decided that the interim prime minister would be from a smaller province".

He said the main purpose was that the caretaker prime minister should be from a small province and a non-controversial personality. He said the aim was also to remove the sense of deprivation of small provinces.

He said that Kakar's name was suggested by him which was approved.

Responding to a question, Raja Riaz said that the caretaker prime minister is expected to take oath of his office on Sunday (tomorrow).

When asked about the caretaker cabinet, he said no discussion was held on it as the prerogative rests with the caretaker prime minister.

The development came after President Dr Arif Alvi wrote a letter to PM Shehbaz, reminding him and the opposition leader to suggest a “suitable person” for the interim premier by August 12 (Saturday).

Profile of Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar, who has been named the new caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, is a political figure from Balochistan.

Kakar was elected to the Senate in 2018 and has been a very active politician. He has also served as the spokesperson of the provincial government prior to his election to the upper house.

“Though he has been involved in politics, Kakar is widely regarded as a great intellectual in the country,” senior anchorperson Hamid Mir told Geo News.

Mir said that the BAP lawmaker belonged to the Kakar tribe of Pashtun ethnicity, so he represents both Pashtuns and Balochs.

“The senator also enjoys good ties with the mainstream political parties including PML-N and PPP.”

In 2008, Kakar contested the National Assembly election from Quetta on the ticket of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid.

He holds a Master's degree in Political Science, Sociology and is an alumnus of the University of Balochistan.