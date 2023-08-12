 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth II hoped Prince Harry would 'return to fold one day'

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly waited for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to come back up until her final breath.

Her Majesty, who passed away at Balmoral Castle September 2022, wanted her grandson to make up with the family.

An insider tells Daily Mail: "Her Majesty never stopped hoping there would be some kind of reconciliation and that the couple would return to the fold one day.”

The 97-year-old did not see Harry on her death bed while the Duke of Sussex was stuck in transit England to Scotland.

However, in order to commemorate his Granny, Harry penned a loved up note.

On the Sussex official website, the father-of-two penned: “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”

He added: "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'fears' his kids will become like him, Meghan is 'ready to move on' video

Prince Harry 'fears' his kids will become like him, Meghan is 'ready to move on'
Revisit bizarre trial moments as Netflix announces release date for ‘DEPP V. HEARD’

Revisit bizarre trial moments as Netflix announces release date for ‘DEPP V. HEARD’
Kanye West 'destroyed' Bianca Censori with 'homeless look'? video

Kanye West 'destroyed' Bianca Censori with 'homeless look'?
Kimora Lee Simmons says trip to Japan was ‘a Cultural Trip’

Kimora Lee Simmons says trip to Japan was ‘a Cultural Trip’
Netflix's 'Stranger Things' gets heated in Hawkings: ‘Can Eleven defeat Vecna?’

Netflix's 'Stranger Things' gets heated in Hawkings: ‘Can Eleven defeat Vecna?’
Matt Smith reportedly ‘grows close’ to Lili Gattyan

Matt Smith reportedly ‘grows close’ to Lili Gattyan
Kate Middleton receives fresh blow

Kate Middleton receives fresh blow

Kevin Spacey's 'Control' producer bets huge on him amid assault scandal?

Kevin Spacey's 'Control' producer bets huge on him amid assault scandal?
Prince William's relative Princess Leonor will undergo military training

Prince William's relative Princess Leonor will undergo military training
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa enjoy night out amidst friendship rumors

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa enjoy night out amidst friendship rumors
Insider reveals Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s fighting style: ‘Big way’

Insider reveals Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s fighting style: ‘Big way’
Romeo Beckham showcases modeling prowess in PUMA's latest sneaker launch

Romeo Beckham showcases modeling prowess in PUMA's latest sneaker launch