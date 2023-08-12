Queen Elizabeth II hoped Prince Harry would 'return to fold one day'

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly waited for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to come back up until her final breath.



Her Majesty, who passed away at Balmoral Castle September 2022, wanted her grandson to make up with the family.

An insider tells Daily Mail: "Her Majesty never stopped hoping there would be some kind of reconciliation and that the couple would return to the fold one day.”

The 97-year-old did not see Harry on her death bed while the Duke of Sussex was stuck in transit England to Scotland.

However, in order to commemorate his Granny, Harry penned a loved up note.

On the Sussex official website, the father-of-two penned: “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”

He added: "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."