Kevin Costner says estranged wife Christine's prenup confusion meant to 'delay' divorce

Kevin Costner alleges that Christine is purposefully delaying their divorce proceedings

Kevin Costner has alleged that his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, is deliberately prolonging their divorce proceedings, as per recent court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

In a filing dated Thursday, August 10, the 68-year-old actor stated, “Christine has only thrown roadblock after roadblock up in an unjustified effort to avoid answering this discovery,” He asserts that these actions are aimed at unwarranted delays.

The Highwaymen actor has submitted a motion to impose monetary penalties on Baumgartner, 49, asserting her failure to respond to his requests for discovery.

He clarified that in May, he served her with these requests, aiming to elicit her position regarding the validity of their prenuptial agreement established during their marriage in 2004.

Costner emphasized the necessity of obtaining fundamental discovery information relating to the "facts, documents, and witnesses supporting her contentions" in their ongoing divorce dispute.

In the midst of their legal proceedings, the Let Him Go star alleged that Baumgartner has consistently declined to disclose her divorce-related assertions.

“Christine asserts she cannot admit or deny that she understood the Premarital Agreement because she (and apparently all of her attorneys) do not understand the word ‘understood.’ This is gamesmanship of the worst sort,” the new docs read.

“‘Understood’ is not a technical or arcane word. It is not ground for objection that a request is ambiguous, unless it is so ambiguous that the responding party cannot in good faith frame an intelligent reply."

"The notion that Christine and the multiple seasoned lawyers representing her do not understand the word ‘understood’ and cannot reply to this simple, straightforward [request for admission] is frivolous. Clearly, this vagueness objection was interposed only for the purpose of delay.”