 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Brody Jenner aims to break parenting mold set by Caitlyn Jenner

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Brody Jenner aims to break parenting mold set by Caitlyn Jenner
Brody Jenner aims to break parenting mold set by Caitlyn Jenner

Brody Jenner, who recently welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with fiancée Tia Blanco, has now revealed his plans regarding parenting his child.

Brody said that he wants to do exactly the opposite of what his parent, Caitlyn Jenner, did as a parent, adding that he wants to be present for every little milestone and all the incredible events of his kid's life.

The 39-year-old Brody welcomed his daughter with 26-year-old fiancée Tia Blanco on July 29 and announced the birth of their child via an Instagram post.

According to the Mirror, Brody recalled his upbringing in his YouTube vlog and said that his parent Caitlyn, has been absent from several events of his life, and he plans to do the exact opposite for his child.

The TV star known for having been a cast member of The Hills added, "Growing up, I didn't have the greatest relationship with Caitlyn. She wasn't around for me growing up."

Brody expressed his delight over becoming a father, saying, "Tia and I are thrilled to be parents. I am just so very excited."

Caitlyn, in an interview in 2015, admitted that she didn't do a great job of parenting her four eldest kids and said, "I apologized to my kids for that." 

More From Entertainment:

Junior, son of Peter Andre and Katie Price, released by record company after struggles with album sales

Junior, son of Peter Andre and Katie Price, released by record company after struggles with album sales
Prince Harry feels 'reassuringly royal' as he gets back to 'stomping' ground

Prince Harry feels 'reassuringly royal' as he gets back to 'stomping' ground
Madonna had 'surreal' wish to marry in Princess Diana home

Madonna had 'surreal' wish to marry in Princess Diana home
King Charles sends heartfelt condolences to US President amidst Maui wildfire crisis

King Charles sends heartfelt condolences to US President amidst Maui wildfire crisis
Meghan Markle could get 'breakthrough' with 'love story' investment

Meghan Markle could get 'breakthrough' with 'love story' investment
Madonna faces tough health tests for 'Celebration World Tour' return

Madonna faces tough health tests for 'Celebration World Tour' return
Katie Price takes aim at celebrity rivals, calls out industry egos

Katie Price takes aim at celebrity rivals, calls out industry egos
Meghan Markle wants twin births for baby no. 3 & 4? ‘Certainly raising eyebrows’

Meghan Markle wants twin births for baby no. 3 & 4? ‘Certainly raising eyebrows’
Kevin Costner says estranged wife Christine's prenup confusion meant to 'delay' divorce

Kevin Costner says estranged wife Christine's prenup confusion meant to 'delay' divorce
Prince Harry looking ‘happier’ away from Meghan Markle: ‘Difference is striking’ video

Prince Harry looking ‘happier’ away from Meghan Markle: ‘Difference is striking’
King Charles and Queen Camilla issue statement on Hawaii fire

King Charles and Queen Camilla issue statement on Hawaii fire

'David Beckham of polo' avoids defeating Prince Harry?

'David Beckham of polo' avoids defeating Prince Harry?