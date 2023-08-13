Brody Jenner aims to break parenting mold set by Caitlyn Jenner

Brody Jenner, who recently welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with fiancée Tia Blanco, has now revealed his plans regarding parenting his child.

Brody said that he wants to do exactly the opposite of what his parent, Caitlyn Jenner, did as a parent, adding that he wants to be present for every little milestone and all the incredible events of his kid's life.

The 39-year-old Brody welcomed his daughter with 26-year-old fiancée Tia Blanco on July 29 and announced the birth of their child via an Instagram post.

According to the Mirror, Brody recalled his upbringing in his YouTube vlog and said that his parent Caitlyn, has been absent from several events of his life, and he plans to do the exact opposite for his child.

The TV star known for having been a cast member of The Hills added, "Growing up, I didn't have the greatest relationship with Caitlyn. She wasn't around for me growing up."



Brody expressed his delight over becoming a father, saying, "Tia and I are thrilled to be parents. I am just so very excited."

Caitlyn, in an interview in 2015, admitted that she didn't do a great job of parenting her four eldest kids and said, "I apologized to my kids for that."