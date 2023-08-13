Beyoncé rocks couture worth 'billions' from THIS Indian designer twice

Beyoncé wore Gaurav Gupta's couture for the second time

Beyoncé is a global fashion icon, and her Renaissance tour only confirmed the early statement. As in her latest Atlanta show, the Queen Bee honoured Indian designer Gaurav Gupta twice after she sported a neon green saree gown onstage.

The top designer took to Instagram to share snippets of the glowy outfit from his Hiranyagarbha Paris Couture Autumn Winter 23/24 collection.

"It should cost a billion to look this good. Couture meets Renaissance." he captioned the post.

Similarly, the pop icon also shared her impossible-to-ignore look on social media.

The enticing gown shines with Gupta's craft exhibiting graceful silhouettes with alluring thigh-high slits and sizzling swirl structures on the top.



To keep the captivating details on display, the twenty-nine times Grammy winner opted for minimal accessories, which boast a silver bracelet, some rings, stunning earnings made of diamond, and matching heels.

Bey Hives have swooned over the breathtaking view of their star in Gupta's eye-catching saree gown.

"Divine." Another commented, "I mean...THIS was inevitable! She got dressed by our best," one user commented.

While another added, "Well, you know you've made it when Beyoncé wears your designs."

"Stunning. She should get nominated for this year's fashion award. She's knocking it out of the park," a third said.

Surprising desi fans, Beyoncé first rocked Gupta's provoking crystal bodysuit two days ago in a concert.

“Beyonce is an absolute epitome of hope, infinity, and freedom. Her presence, aura, and magnanimity spread freedom and power in the world. We custom-made the Infinity Crystal Bodysuit for her inspired by the new logo of Gaurav Gupta Couture – keeping it true to her iconic Renaissance World Tour!” he wrote.



