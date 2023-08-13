Kourtney Kardashian dons fitted red dress while out with daughter

Kourtney Kardashian dons a fitted red dress while out with her daughter

Kourtney Kardashian looked stunning in a fitted red dress while she was out and about with her eleven-year-old daughter Penelope. The media personality is currently expecting the arrival of her child with Blink-182 member Travis Barker.

She paired the outfit with a pair of black sunglasses as she held onto her daughter’s hand. She completed the whole look with black buckled boots and a matching Hermès bag. Penelope on the other hand, went for a much lighter look in a white t-shirt and blue overalls with one strap undone and chunky black loafers.

Kourtney unveiled the news of her pregnancy back in June and chose to go makeup free beneath her sporty shades. Her short bob was parted down the middle while the front pieces were tucked behind her ears.

Meanwhile, Penelope’s hair was pulled into two low braids and she accessorized with a nameplate necklace. Absent from their outing were Penelope’s two siblings 13-year-old Mason as well as 8-year-old Reign.

Kourtney shares her three children with her former partner Scott Disick.

She revealed her pregnancy to the world and to Travis Barker during a Blink-182 concert where she stood in the audience holding a sign that said: “Travis, I’m pregnant.”