 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian dons fitted red dress while out with daughter

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian dons a fitted red dress while out with her daughter
Kourtney Kardashian dons a fitted red dress while out with her daughter

Kourtney Kardashian looked stunning in a fitted red dress while she was out and about with her eleven-year-old daughter Penelope. The media personality is currently expecting the arrival of her child with Blink-182 member Travis Barker.

She paired the outfit with a pair of black sunglasses as she held onto her daughter’s hand. She completed the whole look with black buckled boots and a matching Hermès bag. Penelope on the other hand, went for a much lighter look in a white t-shirt and blue overalls with one strap undone and chunky black loafers.

Kourtney Kardashian dons fitted red dress while out with daughter

Kourtney unveiled the news of her pregnancy back in June and chose to go makeup free beneath her sporty shades. Her short bob was parted down the middle while the front pieces were tucked behind her ears.

Meanwhile, Penelope’s hair was pulled into two low braids and she accessorized with a nameplate necklace. Absent from their outing were Penelope’s two siblings 13-year-old Mason as well as 8-year-old Reign.

Kourtney shares her three children with her former partner Scott Disick.

She revealed her pregnancy to the world and to Travis Barker during a Blink-182 concert where she stood in the audience holding a sign that said: “Travis, I’m pregnant.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s absence ‘may be one reason’ for Prince Harry’s attitude: report

Meghan Markle’s absence ‘may be one reason’ for Prince Harry’s attitude: report
Kanye West wife Bianca Censori's 'vulgar' outfits shocked 'conservative' Italians video

Kanye West wife Bianca Censori's 'vulgar' outfits shocked 'conservative' Italians
Austin Butler reveals what Tom Hanks told him after success of ‘Elvis’ video

Austin Butler reveals what Tom Hanks told him after success of ‘Elvis’
Kate Winslet's nostalgic overcoat from 'Titanic' goes for auction

Kate Winslet's nostalgic overcoat from 'Titanic' goes for auction

Priyanka Chopra wins hearts as she tells security to ‘take it easy’ with fans at Jonas Brothers’ show

Priyanka Chopra wins hearts as she tells security to ‘take it easy’ with fans at Jonas Brothers’ show
Rita Ora unveils husband Taika Waititi's role in shaping 'You & I' album

Rita Ora unveils husband Taika Waititi's role in shaping 'You & I' album
Robin Williams’ son pays heartfelt tribute to father on 9th death anniversary

Robin Williams’ son pays heartfelt tribute to father on 9th death anniversary
Sarah Hyland reveals husband Wells Adams won her heart by cooking for her

Sarah Hyland reveals husband Wells Adams won her heart by cooking for her
Rebel Wilson showers love on Prince Harry

Rebel Wilson showers love on Prince Harry
Lottie Moss reveals struggles in the modeling industry

Lottie Moss reveals struggles in the modeling industry
Billy Porter tells Vogue to use it’s ‘power’ to ‘uplift’ non-binary fashion

Billy Porter tells Vogue to use it’s ‘power’ to ‘uplift’ non-binary fashion

Spencer Matthews hospitalized after he overdosed on ‘cold sore tablets’

Spencer Matthews hospitalized after he overdosed on ‘cold sore tablets’