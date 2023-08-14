Prince Harry was told Princess Diana family 'uneasiness' over Meghan Markle

Prince Harry sincerely wanted Princess Diana's family to like Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex was hopeful Diana's sisters would appreciate how the 'Suits' star is similar to his late mother.

Journalist Tom Bower writes in book 'Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors: "Harry had introduced Meghan to Diana’s two sisters, Jane and Sarah, and her best friend Julia Samuel. Harry assumed that Diana’s family and friends would see a similarity between Diana and his fiancée.

"Both, he said, shared the same problems. He was disappointed. No one agreed that his vulnerable mother had anything in common with his girlfriend. More discomforting for him, they thought Meghan would not fit in with the Royal Family."

"Their unease was voiced by Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother. At William’s request, Spencer weighed in. Three times married, Spencer cautioned his nephew to reconsider his haste towards marriage. His advice provoked a bitter reaction. 'This was going to be really hard,’ Harry would later reflect on establishing Meghan’s place in the family."

