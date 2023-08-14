 
Monday, August 14, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'disrespected' Queen Elizabeth 'precious' gift

Monday, August 14, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upset Queen Elizabeth II by rejecting precious present.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to Frogmore Cottage in the Windsor Estate, did not appreciate Her Majesty's attempt to go an extra mile for them.

Lady Elizabeth Anson says the Queen knew the abode was a "big deal" and wanted the couple to "respect" her generosity.

"The cottage was a big deal. The Queen's entrance into the gardens is right next to their cottage. It is essentially her back yard, her solitude, and her privacy.

"She was giving that up in gifting Harry and Meghan Frogmore Cottage. We all thought it was very big of her. She said, 'I hope they'll respect it.'"

Earlier this year, Meghan and Harry reportedly were asked to leave Frogmore Cootage.

The Times then reported: “It is what it is. They are not fighting it.

"They realise they have a home [in California]. They have a roof over their heads. They were very privileged to have a second residence. It’s not going to work out for them there, and that’s OK."

The source added as per the outlet, "the world seems to be more distraught over it than they have been" and accept that "change was inevitable" as the King was always planning to have a slimmed-down the monarchy.

