Jennifer Lopez flaunts toned abs and fashion flair in TikTok promotional video

Jennifer Lopez recently stunned her fans and ensured all eyes were on her with her latest social media post, in which she rocked a teeny bikini during her Italy getaway.



Jennifer Lopez, often referred to as JLo, made a fashion statement as she donned a ravishing red two-piece, showcasing her toned abs and jaw-dropping curves.

The actress-singer completed her look by adding another pop of colour to her outfit, complementing it with a long floral cape.

The On The Floor hitmaker, 54, posted a promotional video for her alcohol Brand, Delola, on TikTok. She captioned the post, "Cheers to you."

Jennifer Lopez flaunts toned abs and fashion flair in TikTok promotional video

The video featured her enjoying the sun on a yacht in Italy as Izzy Bizzu's song White Tiger played in the background of the video, according to the Mirror.

The Hustlers actress recently celebrated her 54th birthday in her $60 million mansion with her husband, Ben Affleck.

She also documented the celebrations in her newsletter, known as the J.Lo newsletter.

The actress revealed that her birthday was celebrated by her and Ben's blended family, adding that the birthday bash was attended by all of their kids.

She expressed gratitude towards his family, saying, "I felt so appreciated and acknowledged."

She felt content with her life and said, "I am extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life's journey with so many beautiful and caring people."