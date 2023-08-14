Ed Sheeran teases new 'Autumn' themed album after 'Mathematic World Tour'

Ed Sheeran has surprised his fans by revealing that he will soon release his highly anticipated music album. Ed Sheeran's last album, Subtract, was released only three months ago.



The 32-year-old singer is currently ending his Mathematic world tour, and he performed three new songs from his upcoming album during his show in Minneapolis.

He also teased the name of the album and said, "The songs are a good playlist for autumn".

He added, "Autumn is coming; I will see you soon."

Earlier, Ed surprised his fans by being a "brick specialist" at the LEGO store in the Mall of America, reports MailOnline.

His fans were stunned to see the singer signing the LEGO boxes, taking pictures with fans, and handing out gifts. Ed wore a bright yellow apron and a blue LEGO-branded t-shirt as he swapped the stage with the store floor.



One of his fans was too stunned and stood frozen, apparently in shock over seeing her favourite musical icon in front of him working in a store. Several of his fans gathered outside the store as he concluded his shift with one of his biggest hits, LEGO House.

Taking to Instagram, the singer reiterated, "Autumn IS coming."



