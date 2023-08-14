 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran teases new 'Autumn' themed album after 'Mathematic World Tour'

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 14, 2023

Ed Sheeran teases new 'Autumn' themed album after 'Mathematic World Tour'

Ed Sheeran has surprised his fans by revealing that he will soon release his highly anticipated music album. Ed Sheeran's last album, Subtract, was released only three months ago.

The 32-year-old singer is currently ending his Mathematic world tour, and he performed three new songs from his upcoming album during his show in Minneapolis.

He also teased the name of the album and said, "The songs are a good playlist for autumn".

He added, "Autumn is coming; I will see you soon."

Earlier, Ed surprised his fans by being a "brick specialist" at the LEGO store in the Mall of America, reports MailOnline.

His fans were stunned to see the singer signing the LEGO boxes, taking pictures with fans, and handing out gifts. Ed wore a bright yellow apron and a blue LEGO-branded t-shirt as he swapped the stage with the store floor.

One of his fans was too stunned and stood frozen, apparently in shock over seeing her favourite musical icon in front of him working in a store. Several of his fans gathered outside the store as he concluded his shift with one of his biggest hits, LEGO House.

Taking to Instagram, the singer reiterated, "Autumn IS coming." 


More From Entertainment:

Stormzy and Chris Fonseca make grime music accessible to 'Deaf' fans

Stormzy and Chris Fonseca make grime music accessible to 'Deaf' fans
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'disrespected' Queen Elizabeth 'precious' gift

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'disrespected' Queen Elizabeth 'precious' gift
'Barbie' sequel already in works after crossing $1 billion in box office revenue

'Barbie' sequel already in works after crossing $1 billion in box office revenue
Prince Harry was told Princess Diana family 'uneasiness' over Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was told Princess Diana family 'uneasiness' over Meghan Markle
Princess Anne is much like Prince Philip minus 'swearing' video

Princess Anne is much like Prince Philip minus 'swearing'
Kate Middleton uses 'power gestures' to control Prince William video

Kate Middleton uses 'power gestures' to control Prince William
Rita Ora screams through the skies in daring 15,000-foot skydiving feat

Rita Ora screams through the skies in daring 15,000-foot skydiving feat
Dwayne Johnson 'Heartbroken' over Hawaii wildfires

Dwayne Johnson 'Heartbroken' over Hawaii wildfires
Jennifer Lopez flaunts toned abs and fashion flair in TikTok promotional video

Jennifer Lopez flaunts toned abs and fashion flair in TikTok promotional video

Katie Price plays with new pet dog 'Tank' amid petition to ban her from having pets

Katie Price plays with new pet dog 'Tank' amid petition to ban her from having pets
Kate Middleton is 'loving daughter' King Charles always craved video

Kate Middleton is 'loving daughter' King Charles always craved
Royal Family knows Meghan Markle will get back to 'mud-slinging' if she 'flops'

Royal Family knows Meghan Markle will get back to 'mud-slinging' if she 'flops'