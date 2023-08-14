Kanye West is ‘going too far’ with Bianca Censori: ‘A walking red flag'

Singer-songwriter Kanye West has just come the radar of experts who suspect he is attempting to control his new wife Bianca Censori.

Relationship therapist from Canada, Betsy Chung, issued these thoughts about the relationship dynamic.

She broke everything down for the Daily Mail and started the converastion off by issuing a disclaimer and said, “couples spend so much time together, it's not entirely uncommon for them to influence each other.”

Because of this, “they might begin to dress alike, eat similar foods, and enjoy the same activities, which can be a healthy sign that the couple has a unique identity that bonds them.”

“However, it can be a major red flag of controlling behavior if the influence seems one-sided, and results in one partner completely giving up parts of their personal identity.”

In reference to Kayne West’s relationship with Bianca Censori, Ms Chung said, “In healthy relationships, admiration should be mutual where both partners feel loved and accepted for who they authentically are.”

But “When it comes to fashion, that might look like having a partiality for particular trends, but accepting that there's also value in the way your partner chooses to present themselves.”

So “there are many reasons individuals may attempt to exert control over their partner's appearances.”

Before concluding she also added, “Some examples may be: having an inflated sense of self and believing that their perspectives are superior, having a need to control people's perception of them, expecting their partners to be an accessory to supporting that desired image, inability to deal with uncertainty, and feeling the need to control every little detail of their lives in order to feel that things are going well for them.”