 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, August 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West is ‘going too far’ with Bianca Censori: ‘A walking red flag'

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 14, 2023

Kanye West is ‘going too far’ with Bianca Censori: ‘A walking red flag
Kanye West is ‘going too far’ with Bianca Censori: ‘A walking red flag'

Singer-songwriter Kanye West has just come the radar of experts who suspect he is attempting to control his new wife Bianca Censori.

Relationship therapist from Canada, Betsy Chung, issued these thoughts about the relationship dynamic.

She broke everything down for the Daily Mail and started the converastion off by issuing a disclaimer and said, “couples spend so much time together, it's not entirely uncommon for them to influence each other.”

Because of this, “they might begin to dress alike, eat similar foods, and enjoy the same activities, which can be a healthy sign that the couple has a unique identity that bonds them.”

“However, it can be a major red flag of controlling behavior if the influence seems one-sided, and results in one partner completely giving up parts of their personal identity.”

In reference to Kayne West’s relationship with Bianca Censori, Ms Chung said, “In healthy relationships, admiration should be mutual where both partners feel loved and accepted for who they authentically are.”

But “When it comes to fashion, that might look like having a partiality for particular trends, but accepting that there's also value in the way your partner chooses to present themselves.”

So “there are many reasons individuals may attempt to exert control over their partner's appearances.”

Before concluding she also added, “Some examples may be: having an inflated sense of self and believing that their perspectives are superior, having a need to control people's perception of them, expecting their partners to be an accessory to supporting that desired image, inability to deal with uncertainty, and feeling the need to control every little detail of their lives in order to feel that things are going well for them.”

More From Entertainment:

Sofia Vergara seems to be living her best life after Joe Manganiello split

Sofia Vergara seems to be living her best life after Joe Manganiello split

Renee Blair shares shocking post-delivery ordeal with fans

Renee Blair shares shocking post-delivery ordeal with fans
Prince Harry’s ‘given it all up’ for Meghan Markle: ‘Yet Prince William wins'

Prince Harry’s ‘given it all up’ for Meghan Markle: ‘Yet Prince William wins'
Peter Jackson spooks by THIS 2023 horror film: 'Best one in years'

Peter Jackson spooks by THIS 2023 horror film: 'Best one in years'
David Beckham shocks fans as he chops off his hair: SEE NEW LOOK

David Beckham shocks fans as he chops off his hair: SEE NEW LOOK

'Shazam' star Zachary Levi shares blunt opinion on Hollywood content

'Shazam' star Zachary Levi shares blunt opinion on Hollywood content
Megan Thee Stallion delivers strong message after Tory Lanez 'refused to apologize'

Megan Thee Stallion delivers strong message after Tory Lanez 'refused to apologize'

Magoo of hip-hop duo ‘Timbaland & Magoo’ passes away at age 50: Report

Magoo of hip-hop duo ‘Timbaland & Magoo’ passes away at age 50: Report
Shakira adds Drake to list of new romances since Gerard Pique split

Shakira adds Drake to list of new romances since Gerard Pique split
Britney Spears set to make major move before ‘The Woman in Me’ release

Britney Spears set to make major move before ‘The Woman in Me’ release

Julia Roberts honours her late mom with sweet tribute on birthday

Julia Roberts honours her late mom with sweet tribute on birthday

Sinead O'Connor had eyes on Demi Moore to play her in biopic before tragic death video

Sinead O'Connor had eyes on Demi Moore to play her in biopic before tragic death